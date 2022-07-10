Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want ‘busy star’ Alia Bhatt to’sacrifice her dreams’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child.

The couple married on April 14, 2022.

Alia will co-star with Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zara.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are about to embark on a new chapter in their life as they prepare to become parents. After five years of courtship, the couple married on April 14, 2022, in a modest wedding ceremony at their Mumbai home. The pair revealed their pregnancy last month, sending fans into a frenzy. The Student Of The Year actress uploaded a snapshot of the couple from the hospital on Instagram, adding, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Ranbir, who is now promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, has spoken about having a child with his wife Alia. During a recent media interview, the soon-to-be father stated, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. This would be their first time working together. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy all play important parts in the film. It is set to be released in five Indian languages on September 9, 2022: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Aside from Brahmastra, Alia will co-star with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh, and Heart Of Stone, a Hollywood film. Ranbir, on the other hand, will star alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

