Ranbir Kapoor is his family’s only 10th graduate. Huge party after 53%

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera will be released on July 22.

Ranbir surprised Alia Bhatt at the airport after she finished filming Heart of Stone.

Brahmastra opens on September 9.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor film Shamshera stars Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions will be released on July 22. The actor’s last film was 2018’s Sanju. Ranbir is promoting his period-action picture with the help of Dolly Singh. The actor discussed his 10th percent.

Dolly Singh’s character Raju ki mummy asked him about his 10th board exam percentage. He answered 53.4%. When his findings came in, his family threw him a big party. No expectations. “I’m the first 10th-grader in my family.” Ranbir said he was academically weak.

Also Read Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's husband Ranbir Kapoor was a big surprise when he met...

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, Ranbir surprised Alia Bhatt at the airport after she finished filming ‘Heart of Stone’ The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was astonished and happy to see him. Alia and Ranbir will appear in Brahmastra together. The movie opens on September 9.

Advertisement

Ranbir has numerous other films in development. He’ll then star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romance and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making headlines these days, and properly so, as they prepare to become parents for the first time. After a few years of dating, Ranbir and Alia decided to take their romance to the next level and married on April 14, this year, in the presence of close friends and family members at their home in Vastu, Mumbai. On June 27, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress announced her pregnancy by posting a picture with the caption, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”