Ranbir Kapoor is honest & very dedicated, says Sanjay Dutt

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Sanjay Dutt was asked about his bond with Ranbir and the actor didn’t shy away from expressing his admiration for him.

The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films and will star the Bollywood star in a double role.

Shuddh Singh. However, Sanjay did want Ranbir to explore as an actor and he explained the reason behind it as well.

But Sanjay did want Ranbir to try new things as an actor, and he also told Ranbir why. Sanjay said, “Ranbir has a very pure heart. He is a good kid who works hard and is honest. He respects everyone with such sincerity. He comes from a famous family, and his values and feelings are at their highest. These are things that matter a lot in life.” Sanjay added what he thought Ranbir should do with his career: “He is a great actor. All I tell him is, “You’ve got to explore,” because in the world of movies, the more you explore, the higher you go. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Sanjay also said that it made him happy to hear that Ranbir was doing Shamshera. Dutt said that back when he was an action star, he also did movies like Sajan and Jodi No. 1. Sanjay said that Ranbir can play any kind of role: “I don’t say this just because I like Ranbir; I say it because I think he’s an actor who can do everything. He can carry Shamshera, do comedy, be a lover boy, or be a college kid.”