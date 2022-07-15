Ranbir Kapoor on working with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor: “To work with the best, it just betters you, betters your craft and makes you more alert”.

Alia Bhatt, an eminent Indian actress who will soon be 10 years old, is about to turn 10. She gained to prominence with 2 States, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor is a superstar in Bollywood. He’s worked on films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, and Sanju. They met on the set of Brahmastra and tied the knot in April after five years of dating. Mandanna.

While promoting his next film Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about the most challenging and easiest aspect of working with his ‘lady love’ Alia Bhatt. Ranbir said, “Alia is a phenomenal actress who ranks among the elite. She is also a team player. The focus is on the movie. It is all about trying your best to improve the film. And I believe that a large number of performers feel that you will be successful because you are selfless and do not consider yourself. Working with the finest improves you, your trade, and makes you more vigilant. It was an absolute pleasure to work with her. Ranbir’s response demonstrates his profound appreciation for Alia Bhatt, as well as the luxury and good fortune he feels to be working with her. Even more humbly, he concedes that he has much to learn from the Highway actress.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which premieres on 5th August and co-stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma after which she moves to her magnum opus Dharma film,

