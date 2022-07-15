Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera.

Brahmastra actor is expecting his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir says he wishes he could keep some parts of life private but understands attention.

Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his flick Shamshera on several media. Since announcing their pregnancy, the paparazzi have congratulated and questioned the Brahmastra star about parenthood. Ranbir told NDTV he’s used to paparazzi culture since he grew up with it. He wishes he could keep some of his life private, but he knows the job’s demands.

“I’ve been ready for this since the day I was born. I’ve grown up with this culture. There were no paparazzi when I was young, but you get used to it. You have to turn it off, that’s just how the job goes. What really matters is the work you do and the films you give. This is everything in the middle. If I have it, I should be glad that people care about what I do.

Ranbir added that every actor will be lying if they say they don’t enjoy the attention. “You work so hard to get popular then when you get popular you go and hide – it’s ironic. I wish I could hold on to some personal life of mine and just keep it private but it’s okay,” he added.

Ranbir being a social media abstainer has been at the sharp end of paparazzi clamour. “Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya (you have become uncles),” he responded to a group of lensmen who congratulated him on becoming a “Dad-to-be” recently.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 at their home in Mumbai. Close family and friends were there. They are getting ready to become parents for the first time. Alia shared a beautiful picture of her scan from the hospital along with the news. The actress posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor was sitting next to her, and the two of them were staring at what looked like an ultrasound. Another picture in the post showed a lion family.