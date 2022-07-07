Ranbir Kapoor says ‘Tu chacha ban gya, tu mama…’ to paps as they congratulate him

Ranbir, who has been on the big screen for four years, has had a successful career spanning 15 years.

Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine as he is expecting his first child his with wife Alia Bhatt. The duo is one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 this year. Talking about Ranbir-Alia’s pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub.

Read Morer: Ranbir Kapoor wows his fan as he clicks selfies with him

A few hours ago, Ranbir was seen in the city by the paparazzi. They were happy for the soon-to-be father. Ranbir, on the other hand, was at his silliest when he congratulated them by saying, “Tu chacha ban gya, tu mama…” You became an uncle, and your mom’s brother. Ranbir also wished Ranveer Singh a happy birthday while he was talking to the paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor co-stars with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. Their first collaboration. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni feature in Ayan Mukerji’s film. It’ll be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

Ranbir also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt coming out. The movie is set to come out on July 22, and the stars are doing everything they can to get the word out. The movie is an action-drama set in the past. It is directed by Karan Malhotra. This is Ranbir’s first time working with Vaani, and their chemistry is already the talk of the town. Note that Ranbir is back on the big screen after 4 long years with Shamshera. The last movie the actor was in was Sanju, which came out in 2018.

Advertisement