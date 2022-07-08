Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor is overjoyed to enter the new stage of his life.

Ranbir Kapoor is overjoyed to enter the new stage of his life. He is currently on a promotion binge to support his movie Shamshera. He discussed Alia’s pregnancy and how it has affected her life in a recent interview with the media. When Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy a couple of weeks ago, everyone was happily surprised. Alia hasn’t been able to discuss her pregnancy in interviews because she is currently in London filming for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone.

When asked if Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement was an intentional publicity gimmick for Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the couple recently got married and decided it was the right time to tell everyone. “We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world, and there was no other thought to it. And there was no other idea to join social media.” The actor acknowledged that Alia Bhatt had changed his life. The Shamshera actor answered that he wasn’t sure he could provide the appropriate response to this query. The actor acknowledged how much Alia has centered him as a person.

He continued, “She has given me so much love and joy that I feel so guilty sometimes, talking about the kind of happiness. I feel that it’ll go away and I have to protect that. It’s just such a joyful time in our relationship. We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few years and we just want to really enjoy this period in our lives.“

Meanwhile, The actor will make his way back to the big screen with Shamshera. Alia Bhatt will star in Brahmastra alongside her husband and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. After almost 4 years.

