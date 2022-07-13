Ranbir Kapoor wishes to direct a film, says wife Alia Bhatt can be the producer

Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t need to be introduced. He is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood, India. With Yash Raj Films’s Shamshera, the actor will be back on the big screen for the first time in four long years. Ranbir was last seen in the hugely successful Bollywood movie Sanju, which was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Talking about the movie Shamshera, it is directed by Karan Malhotra and the main characters are played by Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

For those unaware, Ranbir had turned producer for his film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Katrina Kaif. Recently, in an interview with FilmiBeat opened up about it and revealed his wish to become a director. He further said that his wife Alia Bhatt can be the producer of his movie.

In the interview, Ranbir said, “When I produced Jagga Jasoos with Anurag Basu, I didn’t have that experience. I was only producing that film as an actor. So till now, I have not worked as a producer. But yes, I have always wanted to direct a film. In this lockdown, I have also written a story, which I have liked very much. But I don’t have that skill to write.. so that I can go and share that story with people and make a film with them. But yes, direction is more on my wish list than production. Well, my wife is a producer.. and is a very good producer, so maybe she can produce my film.”

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir has Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Ranbir was in Spain a couple of weeks ago, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

