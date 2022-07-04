Advertisement
  • Ranbir will star in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.
  • In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor released Sanju.
  • He’ll start the season with Shamshera.
Ranbir Kapoor’s last movie to be released was Sanju in 2018. He didn’t go to the movies for four years, but in the next year, he’ll be putting out as many as three films. Shamshera would be his first movie of the season. It will be out on July 22, while Brahmastra will be out on September 9. Ranbir will be in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next film with Shraddha Kapoor next year. The film is being made in Mauritius.

Kunal Kutwaroo waved and tried to get Ranbir’s attention when he got there. Ranbir Kapoor not only agreed with him, but also said, “Let’s take a selfie.” Kunal was quoted as saying that it’s rare for a famous actor to offer something like this. He also said that he and Ranbir Kapoor took as many as three selfies together.

Vikram Jootun, director of Mauritius Film Development Corporation, was also quoted (MFDC). The crew of Luv Ranjan’s film will leave Mauritius on July 5 and landed on June 21. Vikram added that the late Rishi Kapoor visited Mauritius often, therefore they’re thrilled to welcome his’mega star’ son. Added that he hopes Luv Ranjan’s film will encourage island tourism.

He wrapped up by saying that they get a lot of requests for filming, but they only approve the ones they think will help promote Mauritius as a tourist destination.

The island of Mauritius has been used for the filming of many Bollywood movies and music videos. Production on Neeraj Pandey’s web series Special Ops 1.5 began in March 2021 and resumed in July after being delayed by the second wave. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon travelled to the country earlier this year to film a scene for Shehzada.

The film, directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and others, will be released on March 8, 2023.

