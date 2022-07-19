Ranbir Kapoor’s top 5 openers before the release of Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Shamshera marks his return to the big screen after four years.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Shamshera marks his return to the big screen after four years. Shamshera has been dubbed one of Ranbir’s “biggest flicks” due to its massive scope. If everything goes as planned for the actor and the film, it may be one of his biggest openings yet. Several of Ranbir’s previous films have also had great starts. Here are his five films that had the biggest opening-day box office profits of his career. Ranbir most recently appeared in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju.

Taran Adarsh, a cinema industry analyst, posted a list of Ranbir’s best-opening films. Ranbir’s best-performing film on day one at the box office is the 2018 smash Sanju. Rajkumar Hirani directed the picture, which many see as his best performance to date. It did 34.73 crores in business on its first Friday alone. Sanju was followed by Besharam, a film starring Ranbir’s parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. On its first day, the film grossed Rs. 21.56 crore.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani comes in third place with a gross of 19.45 crore. While Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil debuted at the box office with 13.30 crore, Tamasha fared well, earning 10.94 crores.

While film professionals have yet to forecast Shamshera’s fate, the picture is expected to do well in advance booking sales. The film, directed by Karan Malhotra, is Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s debut collaboration.

Shamshera, set in the 1800s in the mythical Indian city of Kaza, tells the story of a warrior tribe imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by brutal authoritarian commander Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). It will be released in theatres on July 22. Ranbir informed sources about the film, “At first, as an actor, when you hear a film’s story, you very instinctively decide if you want to be part of the story if it excites you, if you think it’s going to excite a large number of audience and then work follows.”

