Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song shoot in Austria cancelled

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were headed to Austria to shoot a special song for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, being directed by Karan Johar. We were also the first to confirm that the song was being shot by choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. The latest update from the movie is that, there’s been a change in plan.

We have learnt that Alia Bhatt, who has recently announced her pregnancy, is likely to return to India this weekend. An industry source told ETimes, “The plan to shoot the song has been cancelled. Perhaps the production team will soon take a decision on whether the same song will be shot in India.”