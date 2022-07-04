Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh and Deepika enjoy Shankar Mahadevan US concert

Ranveer Singh and Deepika enjoy Shankar Mahadevan US concert

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh and Deepika enjoy Shankar Mahadevan US concert

Ranveer Singh and Deepika enjoy Shankar Mahadevan US concert, Courtesy (Google).

Advertisement
  • He spent time with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and her family.
  • They attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert in San Jose, California.
  • Ranveer also performed a rap song for the film Gully Boy.
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is currently focusing on spending time with his loved ones in the days leading up to his 37th birthday. After spending some time in London, the actor boarded a flight to the United States in order to spend time with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and her family. In San Jose, California, Deepika and Ranveer, along with the actress’ mother, sister, and father, saw Shankar Mahadevan perform live.

The entire Padukone family, along with Ranveer, appeared at the event dressed in traditional Indian attire, and all of them, including Ranveer, looked absolutely stunning while donning their best outfits. Not only did they go to the concert, but Ranveer also performed a rap song he had written for the film Gully Boy. More videos and photos of the couple have been uploaded to social media, so more people can see them.

In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen dancing together while fans try to catch a glimpse of them while Shankar Mahadevan sings on stage in the background. In another video, Ranveer’s fans can be heard wishing him a happy birthday with a song called “Happy Birthday.”

Check out the posts below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among Asia’s richest couples in 2022
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among Asia’s richest couples in 2022

In 2022, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be among the top...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story