Ranveer Singh and Deepika enjoy Shankar Mahadevan US concert

He spent time with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and her family.

They attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert in San Jose, California.

Ranveer also performed a rap song for the film Gully Boy.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is currently focusing on spending time with his loved ones in the days leading up to his 37th birthday. After spending some time in London, the actor boarded a flight to the United States in order to spend time with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and her family. In San Jose, California, Deepika and Ranveer, along with the actress’ mother, sister, and father, saw Shankar Mahadevan perform live.

The entire Padukone family, along with Ranveer, appeared at the event dressed in traditional Indian attire, and all of them, including Ranveer, looked absolutely stunning while donning their best outfits. Not only did they go to the concert, but Ranveer also performed a rap song he had written for the film Gully Boy. More videos and photos of the couple have been uploaded to social media, so more people can see them.

In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen dancing together while fans try to catch a glimpse of them while Shankar Mahadevan sings on stage in the background. In another video, Ranveer’s fans can be heard wishing him a happy birthday with a song called “Happy Birthday.”

Check out the posts below:

📸| Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the family with Shankar and his wife at Shankar Mahadevan Concert in USA 😍 pic.twitter.com/NUVi5w7brQ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) July 3, 2022

Advertisement

The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event. 🎂 Deepika was singing along. His smile and gratitude ♥️🥺#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GGzhrPUoOb — sera 🥑 (@ssuldier) July 3, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among Asia’s richest couples in 2022 In 2022, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be among the top...