Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance Together At Shankar Mahadevan’s US Concert

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a great time at Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in the United States. Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and her sister, Anisha Padukone, went with them. Several videos and pictures of the couple dancing to the song “Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe” from the movie “Dil Chahta Hai” are going around the internet. In the videos and pictures that are going viral, the family is wearing traditional clothes. Deepika looks elegant in a green suit, and Ranveer looks dashing in a yellow kurta set.

In another video, Ranveer Singh’s birthday song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Deepika Padukone, and the crowd. On July 6, the actor who plays Jayeshbhai Jordaar will turn 37 years old.

In one of the viral videos, Ranveer Singh talks about his mother-in-law Ujjala Padukone from the stage. He said, “I was given strict instruction to not do this. I am so scared of my mother-in-law, you guys have no idea. She is sitting in the front row wagging her finger at me.”

Shankar Mahadevan also shared a picture with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on his Instagram handle. Along with an image, he wrote a sweet note, calling them “the best”. He wrote, “You gugs made it so so special and memorable for me!! Your simplicity and warmth is what makes you both the bessst!!”.