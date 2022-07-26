Ranveer Singh ‘foolishness’ in a nude shoot: Swara Bhasker files a FIR

Ranveer Singh was arrested in connection with his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine.

An NGO filed a complaint alleging that the actor’s nude photos violated women’s modesty.

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to respond to those who criticised Ranveer, calling the incident “foolishness”.

Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot, fellow actor Swara Bhasker responded angrily, calling the incident “foolishness.” Ranveer was arrested in connection with his recent nude photoshoot for Paper magazine after an NGO in Chembur submitted a complaint alleging that the images violated women’s modesty.

Swara Bhasker remarked in a tweet on the charges brought against Ranveer Singh in the case, “Unbelievable foolishness and unemployment is rampant in our country!” Earlier in the day, Chembur police filed a case against Ranveer under sections 292 (dealing with obscene materials falls within this exception, addressing the issue of public decency and morality), 293 (obscene objects to young person), and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), as well as 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act.

Vedika Chaubey, a Mumbai-based lawyer, filed the written application at the Chembur police station, alleging that the actor had wounded the sensibilities of women in general and insulted their modesty through his pictures.

Ranveer appeared naked on the cover of Paper magazine earlier this month. Ranveer published the photos from the shoot on Instagram a day after the magazine did. On social media, his photos drew both acclaim and criticism. Swara responded to the controversy over Ranveer’s photos a few days ago, taking on those who criticised the actor. Swara had written on Twitter, “Daily cases of injustice & oppression in India, but sure.. our outrage is reserved for @RanveerOfficial ’s photos! I mean, seriously.. don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo (impose)’ your preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!”

