Ranveer Singh is not hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Ranveer Singh isn’t hosting big boss, a popular reality show. Karan Johar presented a landmark season of its OTT version last year. Now, Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT is being prepared, and many guesses have been made. Ranveer Singh was rumoured to host Season 2. The Bajirao Mastani actor won’t host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Read More: Shabana Azmi says ‘all of Mumbai has descended on London’ as she tours with Javed Akhtar

A reliable source told that the reports are absolutely untrue as the actor is busy with his film commitments and is all set to start working on several exciting films which will be announced in due course of time. For those unaware, Ranveer has earlier worked for the Colors Channel for another reality TV show The Big Picture.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, according to the reports, this season will also have five contestants. Popular TV stars Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor have already been finalized. However, Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey have also been approached for participation.

Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, and Nishant Bhat came in second. During the show, the well-known actress Shamita Shetty made a lot of news, and her relationship with another contestant, Raqesh Bapat, was the talk of the town.

Advertisement

Read More: Twinkle Khanna teaches her followers some tips to remodel a balcony

In terms of Ranveer’s work life, he will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which he will co-star in alongside Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar is in charge of directing the film.