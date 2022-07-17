Ranveer Singh makes a statement in all black OOTD as he gets clicked outside a dubbing studio

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and popular actors in the Hindi film industry at the moment.

Ranveer has proven his acting mettle several times with his performances in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and Lootera.

Earlier today, the actor was photographed by the paparazzi as he was spotted in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is one of the best and most well-known actors working in Hindi films right now. Ranveer has shown how good an actor he is many times in the last few years with his roles in movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and Lootera. Ranveer is not only a fan favourite because of how he acts on and off screen, but he has also become a bankable star in the entertainment business. The paparazzi took pictures of the actor earlier today when they saw him out in the city.

Also Read Ranveer Singh REACTS to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship news Ranveer Singh has said what he thinks about the fact that Sushmita...

Ranveer was seen in Bandra, Mumbai’s “dream city,” hours ago. The actor was outside a voice-over studio. Ranveer wore all black. His black T-shirt and jeans matched. He donned a helmet and mouth mask. His jacket was bogus. He wore sunglasses and white shoes. Ranveer posed while paparazzi snapped photos from a distance.

Ranveer is also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Karan Johar. He will also be in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Also Read Internet stunned by Ranveer Singh kissing Bear Grylls The actor Ranveer Singh recently starred in the Netflix special Ranveer Vs...

Ranveer is also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Karan Johar. He will also be in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement