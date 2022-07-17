Advertisement
Ranveer Singh is one of the best and most well-known actors working in Hindi films right now. Ranveer has shown how good an actor he is many times in the last few years with his roles in movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and Lootera. Ranveer is not only a fan favourite because of how he acts on and off screen, but he has also become a bankable star in the entertainment business. The paparazzi took pictures of the actor earlier today when they saw him out in the city.

Ranveer was seen in Bandra, Mumbai’s “dream city,” hours ago. The actor was outside a voice-over studio. Ranveer wore all black. His black T-shirt and jeans matched. He donned a helmet and mouth mask. His jacket was bogus. He wore sunglasses and white shoes. Ranveer posed while paparazzi snapped photos from a distance.

Ranveer is also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Karan Johar. He will also be in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.

