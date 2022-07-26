Ranveer Singh faces a complaint on his Nude photoshoot from an NGO
Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with a daring photo shoot for...
Ranveer Singh has made waves recently after going naked for a magazine photoshoot. Nakuul Mehta, a television actor, published his version of Ranveer’s photos, in which he modified the original image and added his face to Ranveer’s photos. Many Bollywood celebrities complimented Ranveer on social media for the daring photograph, but the actor has also been involved in legal difficulties as a result of it.
Nakuul captioned the modified image, “Haters will say I borrowed @ranveersingh ‘s carpet.” Nakuul quipped that he was for Stone because Ranveer’s photoshoot was for Paper.
Harleen Sethi added, “Fabbbbb Naks uffff.” Nakuul’s wife Jankee Parekh wrote, “Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on now.” Rashami Desai, Adhyayan Suman and Rithvik Dhanjani dropped laughing emojis. One fan wrote, “Sir don’t make this a trend. It will be a problem.” Another one said, “I actually believed this.” While one wrote, “But I’ll say you borrowed his whole body except face,” another one asked, “So who did it better?”
Many Ranveer fans and Bollywood celebs praised Ranveer for his daring gesture, while others chastised him for stripping down. Two complaints were filed against Ranveer in Chembur, alleging that he had ‘insulted women’s modesty’ by uploading the photographs on social media.
Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is set for a December 23 theatrical release. Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma will appear in Cirkus. He is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt also appear in the film. The film is set to be released in 2023.
