Nakuul Mehta published his version of Ranveer’s photoshoot, in which he modified the original image and added his face.

Many Bollywood celebrities praised him for his daring gesture, while others chastised him for stripping down.

Two complaints were filed against Singh for ‘insulting women’s modesty’ on social media.

Nakuul captioned the modified image, “Haters will say I borrowed @ranveersingh ‘s carpet.” Nakuul quipped that he was for Stone because Ranveer’s photoshoot was for Paper.

Harleen Sethi added, “Fabbbbb Naks uffff.” Nakuul’s wife Jankee Parekh wrote, “Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on now.” Rashami Desai, Adhyayan Suman and Rithvik Dhanjani dropped laughing emojis. One fan wrote, “Sir don’t make this a trend. It will be a problem.” Another one said, “I actually believed this.” While one wrote, “But I’ll say you borrowed his whole body except face,” another one asked, “So who did it better?”

Ranveer recently photographed for Paper Mag. The actor posed naked on a Turkish rug in the images. Ranveer sat with his legs crossed in one photo, laid on the mat in another, and struck a posture with his hands in the air in others. Advertisement

Many Ranveer fans and Bollywood celebs praised Ranveer for his daring gesture, while others chastised him for stripping down. Two complaints were filed against Ranveer in Chembur, alleging that he had ‘insulted women’s modesty’ by uploading the photographs on social media.

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is set for a December 23 theatrical release. Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma will appear in Cirkus. He is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt also appear in the film. The film is set to be released in 2023.