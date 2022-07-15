Ranveer Singh has said what he thinks about the fact that Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are dating. Lalit Modi posted a bunch of pictures from his vacation with the Main Hoon Naa actress on Instagram last night. Not only that, but he also said that he was happy to start over with his “better-looking partner,” Sushmita. Without a doubt, this announcement blew up the internet, and his post became very popular very quickly. Later, he made it clear that the couple are not married yet. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also left a comment on Modi’s Instagram post about this news, which shows that people are still talking about it.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi’s dating news

Some time back, Ranveer took to the comments section of the former IPL chairman’s post, and left a comment. It had a red heart emoji and an evil eye emoji.

Lalit K Modi’s photos with Sushmita Sen

In the pictures that Lalit K Modi posted on his Instagram space a few hours back, we can see Sushmita and Lalit cozying up in several pictures. In one of the pictures, both of them can be seen seated on a boat as the actress clicks a selfie. Then comes a picture where the two are seated together and Sushmita is flaunting her ring. Later we can see a happy selfie of the two followed by a couple of old pictures of the two. Sharing these pictures, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. (a slew of emojis). In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (heart face emoji, and kiss emoji).”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was earlier dating model Rohman Shawl. In December last year, the actress took to her social media space and announced that Rohman and she have parted ways after being in a relationship for three years.