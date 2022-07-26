Ranveer Singh receives clothes after his nude photoshoot controversy

BJP members in Indore threatened to send Ranveer Singh clothes.

An FIR was also filed against him on the grounds that he had offended women’s feelings.

BJP leader Dilip Sharma called it “embarrassing.”

Some people were upset about Ranveer Singh’s naked picture in a magazine that came out last week, so BJP members in Indore protested the actor and threatened to send him clothes.

On Tuesday, an FIR was also filed against him on the grounds that he had offended women’s feelings.

The BJP workers labelled Ranveer’s photo session as a “act against Indian culture” and gave him clothing from the “Neki ki Diwar” campaign for donating items.

The FIR was filed by the Mumbai Police in accordance with several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc.), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

On July 21, pictures from Ranveer’s photo shoot for Paper Magazine were uploaded to the internet. Ranveer is shown in the pictures without any clothing on. He was seen reclining on a rug naked in one of the pictures, emulating Burt Reynolds’ well-known look.

In response to a complaint delivered to the Chembur Police Station, Singh was the subject of a FIR. According to reports, the lawsuit was brought about as a result of a complaint made by an official of an NGO who claimed that the actor’s nude images offended women.

“This act of Ranveer is embarrassing to the country, it is against the Indian culture, he has bought a bungalow worth crores, so he does not have money to fill the EMIs, then we are sending clothes to him by courier to Bombay,” said BJP leader Dilip Sharma.

They added, “If you want to stay in India, you will have to live according to its culture and discipline…”.

In an interview, as quoted by an Instagram page that goes by the name DietSabya, Ranveer said, “I work f****** hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining — I’m only too happy and too grateful — but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** a**.”

In the meantime, Ranveer recently appeared in the Netflix interactive special “Ranveer versus Wild with Bear Grylls,” which was well-received by internet users all around the world. He will next be seen in the movie “Cirkus,” which is being directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie is expected to be released around Christmas 2022.

Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, is another film in which Ranveer appears. The movie is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2023.

