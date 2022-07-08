Ranveer Singh remembers being dropped from Bombay Velvet

The first episode of Koffee With Karan debuted yesterday.

Ranveer Singh said that Bombay Velvet “unceremoniously dropped” him.

He and Alia Bhatt were on the show talking about their personal lives.

In the first episode of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh said that Bombay Velvet “unceremoniously dropped” him. Ranveer and Alia were forced to participate in a humorous segment that featured the game Koffee Bingo. They had a variety of options available to them from which to choose. Ranveer chose the option that said, “got rejected for a role.”

The actor went on to elaborate, saying he was “unceremoniously dropped” rather than “rejected.” He claimed that at the time, his “star value wasn’t high.” Bombay Velvet, which also featured Karan Johar, underperformed at the box office.

In the meantime, the actor will once again appear on screen alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will all play significant roles in this movie.

