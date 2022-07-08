Advertisement
Ranveer Singh remembers being dropped from Bombay Velvet

Ranveer Singh remembers being dropped from Bombay Velvet

Ranveer Singh remembers being dropped from Bombay Velvet

Ranveer Singh makes a statement in all black OOTD as he gets clicked outside a dubbing studio

  • The first episode of Koffee With Karan debuted yesterday.
  • Ranveer Singh said that Bombay Velvet “unceremoniously dropped” him.
  • He and Alia Bhatt were on the show talking about their personal lives.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were featured in the first episode of Koffee with Karan, and as was to be expected, they spilled a lot of beans there. The first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 debuted yesterday, and fans are already very excited about it. Fans learned a lot of insider information from the stars through their conversations about their personal lives, their respective marriages, and their careers. The actor only mentioned one fact on the show, which was that Bombay Velvet had fired him.

In the first episode of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh said that Bombay Velvet “unceremoniously dropped” him. Ranveer and Alia were forced to participate in a humorous segment that featured the game Koffee Bingo. They had a variety of options available to them from which to choose. Ranveer chose the option that said, got rejected for a role.”

The actor went on to elaborate, saying he was “unceremoniously dropped” rather than “rejected.” He claimed that at the time, his “star value wasn’t high.” Bombay Velvet, which also featured Karan Johar, underperformed at the box office.

In the meantime, the actor will once again appear on screen alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will all play significant roles in this movie.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song shoot in Austria cancelled
