Ranveer Singh & Shah Rukh Khan will be neighbours soon

Ranveer Singh and father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani bought Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand.

The two-bedroom apartments have a carpeted area of 11,266 square feet.

There will also be 19 parking spots and a large terrace.

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan might soon live next door to each other, as Singh just bought a house in the same high-profile area where SRK lives.

Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani paid Rs 119 crore for two luxurious apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand neighbourhood that face the sea. They made a deal for a two-bedroom apartment on the 16th floor and a three-bedroom apartment on the 17th through 19th floors.

This is a family business because the property was bought through Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, where both Sundersingh and Ranveer, father and son, are directors. Documents from Indextap show that the registration took place on July 8. The units have a carpeted area of 11,266 square feet and a terrace that is 1,300 square feet. Just over Rs. 1 lakh per square foot was paid for the purchase.

Registration papers show that the paperwork for the real estate deal was finished on July 6, 2022. The buyer is Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, and the seller is Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP, according to these records.

From the Bandstand, they will have a clear view of the Arabian Sea. There will also be 19 parking spots and a large terrace. It is a very popular place to live. But the most important thing is that they will move in next door to Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, the actor recently showed off his adventurous side on the reality show Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls. He talked about his personal life, his relationships, and his marriage to Deepika, as well as rolling around in the woods and doing dangerous stunts.

Ranveer will next be seen in the movies Cirkus by Rohit Shetty and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani by Karan Johar. He is also working on a Hindi version of the Tamil movie Anniyan.

