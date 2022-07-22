Advertisement
Ranveer Singh’s bold pictures sparks a meme fest in Pakistan

  • Ranveer Singh is making headlines for his viral bold pictures.
  • The Padmavat actor recently appeared in a bold photo shoot.
  • His pictures left the Pakistani public in fits.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is renowned for his outspoken, direct, and passionate persona. Ranveer is well known for his excellent acting abilities. In every role, he is adored by his followers.

Ranveer Singh is renowned for wearing bold outfits. He looks great in any pattern, including floral and animal designs. Ranveer Singh has continued to dress differently than normal without giving unwarranted teasing a second thought.

This time, the Padmavat actor took things a step further and supported a rather audacious photo session. He participated in the paper’s nudist photo shoot.

After seeing the photo shoot, the Pakistani public is in a rage, claiming that people who were against his clothing will now have to watch him in his undressed state.

They also spread some really funny memes. Fans of Indian actors who also share humorous memes do not appreciate his audacious move.

Have a look at some hilarious memes:

