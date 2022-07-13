Rap star Nicki Minaj tries to mingle with her fans at a meet-and-greet.

She posted on Instagram Live to let fans know she would be going by Cafe Koko.

She said, fans should meet her there because she was unable to speak with them directly at the venue.

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj is well aware of how much her fans like her as a rap star she made sure to remind her in London.

The rap artist attempted to interact with her fans at a meet-and-greet on Monday after her Wireless Festival performance on Sunday. She posted on Instagram Live to let them know she would be going by Cafe Koko and that they should meet her there because she was unable to speak with them directly at the venue.

I need you guys to spread the word about something really quickly, she said. “First of all, tonight was one of my best evenings ever, and the crowd was one of my best crowds ever. I wasn’t able to interact with the fans and the cool folks that came to see the event the way I usually do because of how the venue was set up outside. Therefore, I’ve made the decision to host a meet-and-greet for my London followers tomorrow.

Around Cafe Koko, a bar and pizza in the Camden district, hundreds of Barbz, Minaj’s followers, crowded the streets. Prior to the meet-and-greet, the restaurant shared Instagram Stories showing onlookers waiting in line outside to see their queen before celebrating inside.

The Daily Mail revealed images of Minaj sitting at her car’s window, surrounded on all sides by fans holding cameras.

Also Read Nicki Minaj London meet and greet cancelled by police Nicki Minaj's fan meet and greet in North London was cancelled by...