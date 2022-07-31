Rapper Drake responses to backlash he has been receiving online

Rapper Drake responds to the backlash he has been receiving online.

His justification has gotten him into a fresh online argument.

Canadian rapper claimed that nobody was on the plane because it was just being moved to the storage facility.

Advertisement

Rapper Drake responded to the internet criticism he has been receiving on the 14-minute flight he took earlier this week on his private jet.

The God’s Plan singer, 35, did his best to put things right, but his justification has gotten him into a fresh online argument.

In response to the criticism, the Canadian rapper claimed that nobody was on the plane because it was just being moved to the storage facility.

For those who were curious about the logistics, this is just the transporting planes to whichever airport they are being kept at, he commented in a comment on a Real Toronto News Instagram photo on the topic. No one flies that route.

Advertisement

Many of Drake’s supporters suggested that celebrities frequently relocate their flights for convenience.

Many others said that the absence of people made the pollution from the flight much more intolerable. One internet user asked, “OK but what’s worse, you don’t understand how that’s worse?” “Become awake! Travel by train! “added a second.

Drake’s jet travelled only 38 miles and took 14 minutes to get from his hometown of Toronto to Hamilton, both of which are in the province of Ontario, according to a tweet from the celebrity flight tracking account @CelebJets last week. The statement states that the flight consumed 1,522 liters of fuel and produced four tons of CO2 emissions.