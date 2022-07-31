Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rapper Drake responses to backlash he has been receiving online

Rapper Drake responses to backlash he has been receiving online

Articles
Advertisement
Rapper Drake responses to backlash he has been receiving online

Drake contracts Covid for the second time

Advertisement
  • Rapper Drake responds to the backlash he has been receiving online.
  • His justification has gotten him into a fresh online argument.
  • Canadian rapper claimed that nobody was on the plane because it was just being moved to the storage facility.
Advertisement

Rapper Drake responded to the internet criticism he has been receiving on the 14-minute flight he took earlier this week on his private jet.

The God’s Plan singer, 35, did his best to put things right, but his justification has gotten him into a fresh online argument.

In response to the criticism, the Canadian rapper claimed that nobody was on the plane because it was just being moved to the storage facility.

For those who were curious about the logistics, this is just the transporting planes to whichever airport they are being kept at, he commented in a comment on a Real Toronto News Instagram photo on the topic. No one flies that route.

Rapper Drake

 

Advertisement

Many of Drake’s supporters suggested that celebrities frequently relocate their flights for convenience.

Many others said that the absence of people made the pollution from the flight much more intolerable. One internet user asked, “OK but what’s worse, you don’t understand how that’s worse?” “Become awake! Travel by train! “added a second.

Drake’s jet travelled only 38 miles and took 14 minutes to get from his hometown of Toronto to Hamilton, both of which are in the province of Ontario, according to a tweet from the celebrity flight tracking account @CelebJets last week. The statement states that the flight consumed 1,522 liters of fuel and produced four tons of CO2 emissions.

Also Read

Rapper Drake seems to have a new love interest as he’s been dating
Rapper Drake seems to have a new love interest as he’s been dating

Singer and rapper, Drake has been dating influencer Johanna Leia for several...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story