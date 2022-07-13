Rashmika Mandanna posted her adorable pet photos

Rashmika Mandanna uploaded a photo of her cats Aura and Snow to her Instagram account.

The actress will play the lead role in Thalapathy.

Rashmika Mandanna uploaded a sweet photo of her cats, Aura and Snow, to her Instagram account. The actress loves animals and has a pet cat named Aura. And yesterday, she posted a video to her social media accounts introducing her new feline friend, Snow, to her viewers and followers. And just a few hours later, she posted a sweet photo of her cats in the narrative section. Aura and Snow could be seen waiting for her to come into bed while they were both seated on her bed in the picture.

Rashmika Mandanna captioned the picture saying, “How they both were waiting for me to get to bed…ok you know what.. Imma cry now (teary-eyed emoji) my heart is so fulllllllll! (pink heart with arrow emoji) #aura (pink heart emoji) #snow”.

The actress posted a video on Instagram earlier yesterday showing her holding her new pet, baby Snow in her arms as she attempted to take a mirror selfie with her. Aura was observed requesting the actress’s attention in the interim. She could be seen attempting to divert them both so she could take a picture. She posted the video with the comment, “Everyone… introducing Snow! I think in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle.“

The Bollywood star is currently working on three Bollywood films. In Mission Majnu, she will appear onscreen alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, she has Goodbye in addition to this. The actress will also appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Regarding her upcoming films in the South, the actress will play the lead role in Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated family comedy Varisu. In addition, she will play Afreen in the bilingual drama Sita Ramam by Dulquer Salmaan. This movie, which was shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam all at the same time, is expected to come out in theatres on August 5 of this year.

