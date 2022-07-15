Rebekah Vardy prepares to evacuate villa after being caught up in Portugal

Rebekah was terrified as she saw smoke everywhere as bush fires raged near her opulent vacation home.

The wife of Leicester striker Jamie has prepared to leave the £8 million mansion

Rebekah Vardy was getting ready to leave her vacation house yesterday night after becoming trapped in dreadful Portuguese bushfires.

The property where Becky, 40, and her five children are residing is not far from flames. Jamie, my 35-year-old worried husband, is in Leicester for preseason. Europe has been plagued by wildfires, and Portugal has been particularly hard impacted.

At the upscale resort in Portugal, water is no longer available, and Jamie, 35, is frightened and in continuous communication with his family in Leicester.

It happens as Europe burns hot and wildfires rage around the continent, while yesterday in the UK, the government’s emergency Cobra committee met.

It’s been horrible, a source said last night of the Vardys. One by one, residents are being ordered to leave their homes as all of their neighbours have been evacuated.

“Becky sees smoke everywhere and worries about the children inhaling it. She is reliant on bottled water because the water is also out, but there is only so much of it at home.

“Jamie has been really concerned, as well as their friends and family back home. She hopes the fire crews, who have been excellent, can bring things under control despite the fact that things are becoming worse by the hour.

From the balcony of Becky’s six-bedroom villa, which features three pools, a gym, and a sauna, fires can be seen roaring. On the resort’s golf course, which is located in the southern part of the country, flames were licking late night.

It’s believed that the 40-year-old former I’m A Celebrity participant travelled to Portugal to escape recent legal issues.

Following Becky’s defamation lawsuit against Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne Rooney, a High Court judge is currently considering on the Wagatha Christie case.

Jamie is presently undergoing preseason training with Leicester. With temperatures reaching 46C (115F), wildfires are raging across Europe, with Portugal taking the worst of the damage.

The millionaires’ retreat of Quinta do Lago, where celebrities including Alan Shearer, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, John Terry, and Duncan Bannatyne all have vacation properties, has been hit by fires.

The UK’s July 2019 record temperature of 37.8C (100F) may be broken in the next days, according to the Met Office, raising concerns about a potentially disastrous spike in healthcare costs.

Services may be under pressure, Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse, who presided over a Cobra emergency meeting, said yesterday.

