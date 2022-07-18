Rebel Wilson sells her Sydney Harbour home for $9.5million

Rebel Wilson sells her three-bedroom Sydney Harbour home.

A businessman in the pet food industry, have been given the keys.

She just relocated to London and presented the BAFTAs.

Rebel Wilson sells her three-bedroom Sydney Harbour home with a pool, elevator and jetty for a jaw-dropping $9.5MILLION… after going public with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Early in 2015, the 42-year-old Pitch Perfect actress paid $3.76 million for the three-bedroom home before hiring architect Paul O’Connor for a “meticulous renovation.”

After only seven years as the home’s owner, she turned a whopping $5.74 million profit, according to sources.

Rebel had marketed the house in March and announced its sale in April, but it wasn’t until this week that the transaction price and the new owners were made public.

Nick Smart, the creator of the perfume distribution business Agence de Parfum, and his husband Todd Graham

When he moved to New York in the early 1990s, author Peter Carey, who had previously owned the home, sold it for less than a million dollars.

On April 11, Rebel Wilson, who recently made public her relationship with Ramona Agruma, a sustainable fashion designer, stated on Instagram, Thank you everyone for your interest in my Sydney house. Great result all round.’

‘I am going to miss this house so much! But I hope the new buyers love it as much as I have.’

Rebel had previously stated that she was looking for offers in the “$9million-plus range,” though she did not divulge the sale price at the time.

The inner-west Sydney neighbourhood of Birchgrove features a waterfront property with its own jetty and moorings with breathtaking views of the Parramatta River.

A marble kitchen, an internal elevator, and an outdoor pool with views of the river are further features.

Rebel had earlier remarked, ‘There’s something special about this house, its location, its vibe, and I am sad to see it go after a meticulous renovation,’ Rebel previously said.

For the foreseeable future, the former Fat Pizza star must relocate abroad for employment, so he won’t be in Sydney to take use of the opulent harbourfront residence.

She just relocated to London, where she has been keeping herself busy with a number of projects and even presented the BAFTAs.

‘I just won’t be using it for the next few years because will be working overseas and would prefer someone else gets to appreciate it,’ Rebel said of her decision to sell.

‘If you’re a serious buyer in Sydney in the $9million-plus range then contact Peter Gordon at CobdenHayson Balmain,’ she added.

‘My favourite thing is probably the elevator I put in that gives you views as you go up and down. It’s great for a boat owner with its own jetty and moorings.

‘Or you can just watch all the boats go by every day – especially at sunset, it’s gorgeous. And all the neighbours know what a brilliant street and suburb it is to live in Sydney.’

Rebel, who already boasts a sizable $16 million global real estate portfolio, disclosed in March that she had bought a new house in London.

‘I have bought a place here so I’m moving. It’s in London. I love it here,’ she said.

The Bridesmaids actress gave the reason for her decision to relocate as having recently landed the lead part in a British television series.

‘It’s out later this year. It’s serious, like really serious,’ she added.

