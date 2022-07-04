Advertisement
Rebel Wilson thinks that ‘weight does not define you’: Photo

  • Rebel Wilson recently stated on Instagram that she had gained weight during her recent trip to Turkey
  • She thinks it’s okay to gain a little weight as it doesn’t define you
  • She also asked her followers to not be “hard” on themselves
“I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday. I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self-control,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of her wearing a pink swimsuit by the pool.

The Pitch Perfect star urged her followers to not be “hard” on themselves.

“I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself,” she added.

However, Wilson noted, “I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much.”

While ending her caption, she encouraged her fans to be the “best version of yourself” despite ups and downs of weight loss.

“But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you,” she concluded.

