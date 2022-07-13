Reema Khan’s new music video amazed fans

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistan’s singing legend, has released a new music video

The title of the music video is Ankhon Ki Hay Guzarish,’ which features the stunning Lollywood diva Reema Khan and heartthrob Ahsan Khan.

The love song depicts Reema and Ahsan romancing each other while the latter acts as an artist, sketching a portrait of his beloved, Reema.

The music video, which was released by Miami Media Company, was produced by RK Films Production and shot on an extravagant set with majestic flamboyance and a romantic storyline.

Ankhon ki hai guzarish” breathtaking song of @officialrfakworld is out!! Only on youtube channel of @miamimediacompany @khanahsanofficialGo and check out complete video on ???? https://youtu.be/1NXZFafUCrI And do share like and subscribe ????????”, captioned Reema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

Needless to say, the soulful melody has elicited a flood of praise from netizens and fans, with comments of gratitude pouring in beneath the YouTube video and Instagram posts.

Reema Khan is a talented Pakistani film actress, producer, and director. But, in addition to her successful professional endeavours, she effortlessly manages her personal life.