Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reema Khan’s new music video amazed fans

Reema Khan’s new music video amazed fans

Articles
Advertisement
Reema Khan’s new music video amazed fans

Reema Khan’s new music video amazed fans

Advertisement

 

  • Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistan’s singing legend, has released a new music video
  • The title of the music video is Ankhon Ki Hay Guzarish,’ which features the stunning Lollywood diva Reema Khan and heartthrob Ahsan Khan.
  • The love song depicts Reema and Ahsan romancing each other while the latter acts as an artist, sketching a portrait of his beloved, Reema.
    • Advertisement

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistan’s singing legend, has released a new music video titled ‘Ankhon Ki Hay Guzarish,’ which features the stunning Lollywood diva Reema Khan and heartthrob Ahsan Khan.

Also Read

Reema Khan’s enticing clicks from Ramadan transmission
Reema Khan’s enticing clicks from Ramadan transmission

In addition to being a stage dancer, Reema Khan has worked as...

The music video, which was released by Miami Media Company, was produced by RK Films Production and shot on an extravagant set with majestic flamboyance and a romantic storyline.

The love song depicts Reema and Ahsan romancing each other while the latter acts as an artist, sketching a portrait of his beloved, Reema.

Ankhon ki hai guzarish” breathtaking song of @officialrfakworld is out!! Only on youtube channel of @miamimediacompany @khanahsanofficialGo and check out complete video on ???? https://youtu.be/1NXZFafUCrI And do share like and subscribe ????????”, captioned Reema.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

Advertisement

Needless to say, the soulful melody has elicited a flood of praise from netizens and fans, with comments of gratitude pouring in beneath the YouTube video and Instagram posts.

Also Read

Madiha Shah Discusses Rivalry With Reema Khan in Open Letter
Madiha Shah Discusses Rivalry With Reema Khan in Open Letter

Madiha Shah discussed her feud with co-star Reema Khan. She vehemently denied...

Reema Khan is a talented Pakistani film actress, producer, and director. But, in addition to her successful professional endeavours, she effortlessly manages her personal life.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Faryal Mehmood shows her tattoos
Faryal Mehmood shows her tattoos
Rabi Pirzada tells how her arrogance becomes to her fall
Rabi Pirzada tells how her arrogance becomes to her fall
Urwa Hocane enjoys biggest women's motorcycle rally in Karachi
Urwa Hocane enjoys biggest women's motorcycle rally in Karachi
James Van Der Beek talks about how
James Van Der Beek talks about how "Dawson's Creek" "changed my life"
Pasoori has hit a new milestone with 500 million views on YouTube
Pasoori has hit a new milestone with 500 million views on YouTube
Iffat Omar Talks About Her Highest Pay Check
Iffat Omar Talks About Her Highest Pay Check
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story