Reese discusses how ‘Legally Blonde 3’ inspired by “Top Gun: Maverick”

Reese Witherspoon is making a comeback in the film industry.

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old actress, Reese Witherspoon discussed how Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” served as inspiration for the third “Legally Blonde” movie.

“I’m still hoping that ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is gonna come together in the right way,” she told USA Today.

“It’s just like ‘Top Gun’: They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” she explained. “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then.”

The “Big Little Lies” actress continued: “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, who previously created the screenplays for “Parks and Recreation” and “Brooklyn-Nine Nine,” wrote “Legally Blonde 3.” To the pleasure of fans, Witherspoon announced in 2018 that a threequel was in the works.