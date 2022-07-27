Another romance in Bridgerton, everything to know so far
Another romance in Bridgerton! Fans have questioned Benedict Bridgerton's search for love....
“I mean, I’ll take the compliment that’s built in there.
I’m so glad that they had a good time and they want more,” Regé-Jean said on Good Morning America.
He continued, “Shondaland I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing.”
Regé-Jean explained that Simon and Daphne lived “happily ever after” and they’re “not gonna touch that.”
“Much like we were talking about playing villains, Simon started from a very dark place,” Regé-Jean said, adding, “He was emotionally broken, and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him.”
“He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating,” Regé-Jean concluded.
It doesn’t appear that Regé-Jean will be recast as he recently suggested, as everyone involved appears to agree that Simon’s storyline is finished!
