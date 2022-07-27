Advertisement
Edition: English
Regé-Jean Page discusses the return of "Bridgerton" in a recent interview

Articles
  • Regé-Jean continues to reject requests for him to join the Bridgerton cast despite having announced his departure from the cast more than a year ago.
  • The actor claimed that once the plot for his character is fully developed, there is really no reason for him to return.

“I mean, I’ll take the compliment that’s built in there.

I’m so glad that they had a good time and they want more,” Regé-Jean said on Good Morning America.

He continued, “Shondaland I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing.”

Regé-Jean explained that Simon and Daphne lived “happily ever after” and they’re “not gonna touch that.”

“Much like we were talking about playing villains, Simon started from a very dark place,” Regé-Jean said, adding, “He was emotionally broken, and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him.”

“He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating,” Regé-Jean concluded.

It doesn’t appear that Regé-Jean will be recast as he recently suggested, as everyone involved appears to agree that Simon’s storyline is finished!

