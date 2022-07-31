Advertisement
Resham Defends Mahira Khan Against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

Resham Defends Mahira Khan Against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

  • Resham  was recently a guest on Hasna Mana Hai, and her thoughts on Khalil ur Rehman were solicited.
  • Resham Khan is also a friend of Mahira Khan, and she is frequently seen supporting new actresses.
  • She said that Khalil ur Rehman is a great writer of course but the way he criticizes Mahira Khan all the time does not make any sense
Advertisement

It is common knowledge that Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and Mahira Khan do not get along. Things went downhill after they worked together in Sadqay Tumhare when Mahira Khan called Khalil ur Rehman Qamar out after his spat with Marvi Sirmed. Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has since chastised Mahira on numerous occasions. Khalil ur Rehman recently stated that he will never forgive Mahira Khan when she discussed the conflict.

Resham Fiercely Defends Mahira Khan Against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

Resham is outspoken, confident, and opinionated, and she always speaks her mind regardless of the consequences. She has spoken out against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar on numerous occasions. She was recently a guest on Hasna Mana Hai, and her thoughts on him were solicited. Resham Khan is also a friend of Mahira Khan, and she is frequently seen supporting new actresses.

Resham Fiercely Defends Mahira Khan Against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

 

Resham said that Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is a great writer of course and there is no denying that but the way he criticizes Mahira Khan all the time does not make any sense. She said that he was sure the writer of Sadqay Tumhare but he is not the one who made Mahira a star, the producers cast her in Sadqay Tumharay. She also went on to say that Khalil ur Rehman Qamar likes to connect his name to established stars particularly females to get clout on media.

Advertisement

Resham Fiercely Defends Mahira Khan Against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

Though Resham criticized Khalil ur Rehman Qamar on his statements against Mahira Khan, she did praise his talent in writing.

