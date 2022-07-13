Advertisement
Resident Evil: the new series will debut tomorrow on Netflix 

  • Netflix is bringing the Resident Evil franchise to TV.
  • The television series will be based on the video game series of the same name.
  • Two timelines will rotate during the television show, one for each of the main characters Jade and Billie Wesker.
Most likely, if you were a child in the 1990s, you grew up watching the Resident Evil movie series, which was based on the video game series of the same name.

Now that Capcom’s Resident Evil property has been turned into a television series, Netflix is bringing it to its platform.

The new Resident Evil series, which is scheduled to release on Netflix tomorrow, may be viewed if you already have a Netflix subscription. (July 14, 2o22).

If you don’t already have a Netflix subscription, you’ll need to sign up for the right one for your needs in order to view the new shows.

Although the upcoming Resident Evil series will be set in its own unique universe, the game series’ plot will serve as its background. Two timelines will reportedly rotate during the television show.

The story will follow Jade and Billie Wesker as they live in New Raccoon City and learn about their father’s and the murky secrets of the Umbrella Corporation. Jade will appear in the second timeline as she struggles to survive the end of the world.

Watch trailer here:

