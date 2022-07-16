Review of London Nahi Jaunga Shows Mixed Emotions

The latest film by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, London Nahi Jaunga, is breaking all kinds of box office records.

Brilliant writer and divisive figure, that’s Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has engaged in numerous contentious disputes with Pakistani feminists across multiple television platforms over the past two years. Especially after a nasty battle with Marvi Sirmed, numerous celebrities, like Mahira Khan, publicly called him out for his opinions and accused him of being a sexist.

The latest film by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, London Nahi Jaunga, is breaking all kinds of box office records. The video poses important questions concerning the double standards that exist in our society with regards to women and provides a powerful message in support of their rights. Following the viral exchanges with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, many were curious about the motivations behind the film’s release.

During an Eid interview with GNN, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar took strong aim at feminists. He said that his thoughts were reflected in the film, and that it had been written seven months before the incident with Marvi Sirmed. Because of this, it is irrelevant. He went on to say that his detractors would be so embarrassed by the finished product that they would be unable to find any haven of safety.

