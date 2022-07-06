REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps viewers guessing with the latest episode

The second episode of Team Muhafiz is titled “Zehar” (poison).

The first scene sets the tone for the rest of the episode.

We are introduced to two additional team members, Badshah Khan and Aarya.

The previous episode closed with Rawka, our favourite adversary, bashing the leader of his gang of hoodlums for getting their behinds pounded black and blue by Team Muhafiz.

The episode begins with Reza encountering a man who buys narcotics from a man who appears to be a beggar. Reza, perplexed, makes nothing of the incident as he returns to Team Muhafiz's headquarters.

The episode begins with Reza encountering a man who buys narcotics from a man who appears to be a beggar. Reza, perplexed, makes nothing of the incident as he returns to Team Muhafiz’s headquarters.

Later that evening, Reza and Zane encounter the same guy smoking marijuana with another man in a back alley. Our heroes jump out of the sky to give them a pep talk (they’ve demonstrated a flair for it whenever a conflict is looming).

While Reza tries to reason with the kids who are high, Zain is a touch pushy and acts up to his “hot-headed” persona.

Back at the headquarters, the team is dealing with a new problem: drug barons and their products. We are introduced to two additional team members, Badshah Khan and Aarya.

Badshah Khan appeared in the previous episode and provided important information about Zoltar to Parinaaz. We don’t learn much about his background or how he became a member of the team other than his code name, “Baseer,” and the fact that he is from Swat and is a computer prodigy.

We are then introduced to Aarya, aka “Toofan” who hails from Umerkot in Sindh. We’re told Aarya and her family’s lives were turned upside down when Umerkot’s notorious land grabbers occupied their land and forced them out on the streets.

The unfortunate incident turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Aarya directed her anger at the various evils that plague society and joined Team Muhafiz.

After commendable intelligence work, our heroes arrive at a hotspot for the city’s drugs. Reza has a stroke of genius and manages to get the team through the well-guarded facility. We won’t spoil the episode for you by detailing the action that later takes place.

All we can say is, that the bad guys had it coming.

Team Muhafiz may have won round two against Rawka, but it seems our super villain has had it with the crime-fighting teenagers throwing a spanner in his evil works. The episode ends with a cliffhanger, as a sniper cleverly placed by Rawka fires a shot at Parinaaz.

Will Parinaaz live, or will Reza and his magical bow save him once more? We’re afraid that those on the edge of their seats will have to wait until next Saturday to find out.

