Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying drugs for her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

This happened months after she got bail in a drug case involving the late actor.

She and 34 others have been charged by the NCB.

The tweet said, “Draft charges submitted against Rhea Chakroborty in Special NDPS court of receiving deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty & Dipesh Sawant & others and handing over those deliveries to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while making payments for them in yr 2020.”

Draft charges submitted against Rhea Chakroborty in Special NDPS court of receiving deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty & Dipesh Sawant & others and handing over those deliveries to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while making payments for them in yr 2020 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Along with Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty has also been named as a suspect. T he NCB has charged Rhea with buying and financing the purchase of a small amount of marijuana. The NCB says that in the year 2020, Rhea bought drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, delivered them to him, and paid for the delivery more than once. Siddharth Pithani, who lived with the late actor, has also been named as a suspect.

The draft charges have now been sent to a special NDPS court by the NCB. The agency that fights drugs wants to charge the 35 accused people under different parts of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). If Rhea Chakraborty is found guilty, she could spend more than 10 years in prison.

