The actress posted an encouraging comment on her Instagram story about rising above the noise and finding compassion.

A day ago, the actress was seen smiling for the paparazzi after her workout.

Rhea Chakraborty, a Bollywood actress, continues to make headlines. A day ago, the actress was seen smiling for the paparazzi after her workout. Friday, the actress posted an encouraging comment on her Instagram story about rising above the noise and finding compassion.

She added, “Rise above the noise, Rise above the ego, Rise so far above that they can only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder…. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are… Don’t let them tell you otherwise. RC.”

This comes one day after Priyanka Singh, the sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that Rhea Chakraborty damaged him. Rhea and Sushant were romantically involved at the time of the actor’s death. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s life has been shattered since Rhea Chakraborty entered it in the year 2019.” Within six days, there was a misunderstanding between me and my brother for the first time,” she told India News.

Those who rescued Rhea and spoke about her justice never discussed the country’s most pressing problems. Everyone, however, came for Rhea. People who did not discuss significant topics came to her rescue. “You sent Rhea to kill Sushant,” she continued. “Sushant was not a part of any clubs, still he was doing great. That made others upset in the industry. You know that he was not dependent on this profession, Sushant had previously said that he likes to be a part of other things and that bothered these big people. They were all after him and planted one to follow him around.”

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday for allegedly purchasing drugs for her deceased actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB filed an indictment naming her, her brother, and 33 others as defendants in the case.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the actor, was detained by the NCB on September 8 of the same year on drug-related accusations. In October, she was granted bail after spending over a month in Byculla jail.

