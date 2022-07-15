Rhod Gilbert reveals he is undergoing treatment for cancer

Rhod Gilbert has revealed he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Comedian is being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Rhod Welshman was forced to postpone the final dates of his Book Of John tour.

Rhod Gilbert issued a statement on Facebook revealing that he’s receiving treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

The comedian, who serves as the charity’s patron, has led treks all over the world to collect money for Velindre and has raised thousands of dollars for the centre.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page he wrote: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights. I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone…but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash. Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”

The humorous man from Carmarthen received hundreds of well wishes after sharing the remark.

Due to battles with pain in his neck and throat, the Welshman was recently forced to postpone the final dates of his Book Of John tour.

The 53-year-old stated in a Facebook post at the time that he took the decision with a “very heavy heart.”

As many of you are aware, I’ve been experiencing neck and throat pain for the past few months. I’ve been getting treatment while still touring when I can.

‘I had sincerely hoped to go ahead with all dates as scheduled, but I’m afraid that is not going to be possible. I am due to have surgery next week and will be hanging up my boots for a while whilst I recuperate.’

I know how upsetting this is, he remarked, adding that the cancelled dates would be rescheduled for early in the following year. We regret the inconvenience and do not make these decisions lightly. Thank you for your patience and understanding, as well as to the excellent employees and venues.

‘I have loved every one of the 200 or so Book Of John shows we have done. I am genuinely gutted that we didn’t get to do the last seven shows as planned, but, rest assured, we will do everything we can to finish what we started!’

Much love and best wishes to Rhod from everyone at Nation Cymru.