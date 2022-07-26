Richa Chadha weds Ali Fazal: People who met after us are married

Drop-Dead Photos of Richa Chadha looks gorgeous
Richa Chadha, the actress, who claims to have lost weight in a...
Richa Chadha wedding to Ali Fazal has been delayed since 2020. Richa noted in a new interview that even their successors are married. She said they want to marry in 2022.
Richa and Ali Fazal became friends on the set of Fukrey (2013). She said they dated years afterwards. Richa, Ali, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi feature in Fukrey. They appeared in Fukrey Returns (2017).
Richa stated in an interview with Mashable India, “Whenever we think of getting married a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had the confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad.”
When it was proposed that they pursue a court marriage, Richa responded, “Hann wahi lag raha hai kuch. Jo log humse baad mein mile the, unki toh shaadi bhi hogayi. Baad mein dekhte hai kiski kitni tikti hai. Aisa kya hai, finish line pe milenge (Seems something like that. Those who met after us also got married. We will see whose marriage lasts longer. What’s the big deal, we will meet at the finish line). We want to do it this year, we will make time, kuch na Kuch karlenge (we will do something).”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.