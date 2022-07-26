Richa Chadha weds Ali Fazal: People who met after us are married

Richa Chadha’s wedding to Ali Fazal has been delayed since 2020.

Richa Chadha wedding to Ali Fazal has been delayed since 2020. Richa noted in a new interview that even their successors are married. She said they want to marry in 2022.

Richa and Ali Fazal became friends on the set of Fukrey (2013). She said they dated years afterwards. Richa, Ali, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi feature in Fukrey. They appeared in Fukrey Returns (2017).

Richa stated in an interview with Mashable India, “Whenever we think of getting married a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had the confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad.”

When it was proposed that they pursue a court marriage, Richa responded, “Hann wahi lag raha hai kuch. Jo log humse baad mein mile the, unki toh shaadi bhi hogayi. Baad mein dekhte hai kiski kitni tikti hai. Aisa kya hai, finish line pe milenge (Seems something like that. Those who met after us also got married. We will see whose marriage lasts longer. What’s the big deal, we will meet at the finish line). We want to do it this year, we will make time, kuch na Kuch karlenge (we will do something).”

Also Read Drop-Dead Photos of Richa Chadha looks gorgeous Richa Chadha, the actress, who claims to have lost weight in a...

Richa and Ali will appear in Fukrey 3, which began filming in Mumbai on March 3. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directs the comedy film franchise, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Fans will be able to witness Ali in the third season of the famous crime drama Mirzapur. The first season debuted in 2018, with the second season following in 2020. Among those appearing in the show are Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar

