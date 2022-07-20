Richard Arnold and Ranvir Singh in an awkward clash with GBM star

Richard Arnold and Ranvir Singh got into a pretty embarrassing argument today on Good Morning Britain.

Richard, the showbiz editor, joined the pair as they talked about the drama on the popular ITV2 show Love Island.

The discussion then went to the explosive Movie Night episode, in which the Love Islanders watched a video of what their partners did in Casa Amor after they appeared to neglect Richard.

When it was all over, Ranvir asked Richard, “What is happening on Love Island, from your perspective, what is being exposed?”

Well, if you’ll let me, I’ll bring you up to speed and fill you in on the details, he snapped.

Love Island devotee Movie night wasn’t a nice night for the boys, was it? Ed wanted to add something to the conversation.

He tried to speak again, but Richard interrupted him.

“Well, Edward, you’ve already completed nearly everything.”

Ed responded with a guilty expression, “I want to watch the clips.”

“Enough about the tension here on the Good Morning Britain desk,” Richard continued.

“Can we get started now? If you’ll let me, I’ll talk. Thanks.”

Through their fingers, viewers were observing the unpleasant interaction.

What’s the passive aggression about this morning, someone tweeted.

Another person stated of Ranvir, “That’s what she told.”

Third person added: “Ranvir looking a little sour after Richard stated – I’ll tell you, if you allow me.”

