  • Rihanna beams as she wows fans with surprise visit to London art exhibition
  • Rihanna made a surprise appearance at an art gallery in London on Tuesday night.
  • She visited the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in Canada Water.
  • This was one of her few outings after giving birth to her first child, Prince Alia, in May.
Rihanna was beaming as she made a surprise appearance at a London art gallery on Tuesday evening.

In order to view Frida Kahlo’s artwork, the musician and fashion mogul, 34, made a solo presentation at the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in Canada Water.

For the private showing, Rihanna dressed casually in a black bell-sleeved top with lace trim, a gold necklace, and a massive ring. She shone as she did so.

She sat on an iron seat and posed for pictures while wearing panelled black trousers and green and white sneakers. This was one of her few outings after giving birth to her first baby in May.

The images were shared with the statement, “We found love in an artsy place,” on the official Instagram accounts of Fever UK and Mexican arts and culture company, Brain Hunter.

“Last night, @badgalriri visited @themexicangeniuses exhibition in #London and she met (virtually, at least) one of her idols, #FridaKahlo. We are SCREAMING INTERNALLY.”

The immersive Mexican Geniuses Exhibition included the creations of Frida and her husband Diego Rivera.

The immersive room experience allows visitors to “explore the artists’ most compelling works in a light and sound spectacular featuring over 300 digital projections that envelop the walls around you,” according to the company’s website.

Through virtual reality, you can also “travel to the After Life and celebrate the Day of the Dead in a world inspired by their works of art”.

She made her first public appearance after giving birth two months prior at the Wireless Festival, which was almost two weeks prior to the unusual outing in London.

She was there to support her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who took the stage shortly after her ex Chris Brown did on the festival’s first day.

The event, which took place over two weekends in three sites and featured stars including Cardi B and Nicki Minaj performing at Finsbury Park and Birmingham NEC, featured intense performances by Brown and Rocky on July 1 in London’s Crystal Palace Park.

The day following his amazing performance, Rocky and Rihanna surprised locals in Crystal Palace by making an appearance at a nearby barbershop.

Before videos of the power couple went viral on Twitter and Instagram, they showed up at Star Fade Barber in Anerley Hill.

Next Story