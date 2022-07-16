Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed

The First Case and Shabaash Mithu were the two prominent releases this week.

Karan Johar announced earlier this year that his movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, will come out on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2023. The movie was being shot quickly so that it could come out on February 10. And now, we’re the only ones who know that the romantic comedy about a family has been put off. The movie directed by Karan Johar will now come out later in 2023.

A source says that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will not be done by February. Karan postponed a film’s important scene due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Now, the director will shoot the scene when Alia Bhatt comes back from having her baby. This schedule of 10–15 days will start in 2023. A source said that the movie’s release date has been pushed back because of the delay.

Alia will be shooting for 3 to 4 days in July with Karan and Ranveer before taking a long break. She will be back on the set from early 2023 and the first film to shoot post the pregnancy will be Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. “Alia’s first Hindi film was helmed by Karan and now, the first film post pregnancy will also be Karan Johar’s directorial. It’s a collective decision and the entire team is on the same page with the decision. The new release date will be announced shortly as Karan and co. are yet to zero down on the plans,” the source added.

After July, just 10 to 15 days of filming will be left, and that will be done in 2023. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan’s 7th film following Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Pinkvilla will have more Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani updates soon.