Lady Susan Hussey allegedly predicted Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle will “all end in tears”.

Hussey has been a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s.

She was part of team asked to help Markle adjust to life inside the royal family.

An startling new book claims that a royal family adviser prophesied that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage; will “all end in tears.” According to a source, Lady Susan Hussey, a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s; allegedly made the remarks during a luncheon with theatre executives before to the couple’s May 2018 nuptials.

Investigative journalist Tom Bower’s book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the conflict between the Windsors”; which was published earlier this month, uncovered the remarks made by the veteran staffer.

Hussey “grew unusually serious about the couple’s future while discussing the potential that Meghan; would become associated with the National Theatre after the wedding,” according to Bower. She is claimed to have responded, “That will all end in tears. You have my word.

According to Bower, Lady Susan, 83, was a member of the group of palace courtiers; invited to assist Markle in adjusting to life as a member of the royal family.

