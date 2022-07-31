“Royal rule one” is broken: Prince William “will have to do something” regarding Harry

Once Prince Harry’s memoir is out, Prince William will need to make important decisions regarding his future.

The book, whose release date has been postponed till the end of the year, will reveal shocking revelations about Prince Harry’s royal existence.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal analyst, stated: “William will have to decide what he will do about Harry once the book is published.”

Duncan Larcombe, a royal analyst, stated to the Daily Beast: "William will have to decide what he will do about Harry once the book is published.

But unless he is aware of what is contained in every page of that book, he will not take any action.

The truth is that you have violated the Royal Family’s first rule if you are a senior member and have written a tell-all book.”

Earlier, a publishing source stated to The Sun: “The completed text has undergone all necessary legal procedures.

“Finished and out of Harry’s control.

“The publication date has been postponed once, but it is still expected before year’s end.”