Royal specialist says, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “playing with fire”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are forewarned by a royal analyst that their next undertakings may cause controversy and that they are “playing with fire.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two impending projects, Harry’s memoir and their rumored “at home” docuseries, could have a “cost,” according to royal critic Daniela Elser.

According to Ms. Elser, “If one or both of these ventures are focused on little more than the Sussexes launching a new round of complaints about how the Royal Family has treated them, interspersed with some vignettes of them showing some love, then they could be playing with fire.”

As the Duke has been involved in a legal argument with the Home Office over their decision to no longer provide him with security while he is in the UK, Meghan and Harry have also been informed that they may be hit with a significant six-figure fee.

A royal pundit discussed the conflict and said: “According to The Sun, the UK Government spent $156,000 on the case between September 2018 and May 2020.

“If Harry’s expenses are comparable, it would indicate that he has also spent well into the six figures to fight the case about his security arrangements, which only concern the few days per year on average that he has spent in the UK since leaving.

That bill will only increase if he loses the case, as the Home Office has previously stated that it will attempt to recoup fees if they prevail.

