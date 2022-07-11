Russell Crowe supposed to play Satan instead of Zeus

Russell Crowe was originally going to play Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Concept artist Miles Teves shows early sketches of the actor as Satan.

The movie is the fourth in the God of Thunder series and stars Chris Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, and Christian Bale.

Russell Crowe wasn’t supposed to play the god Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. Instead, he was supposed to play Satan. Concept artist Miles Teves, who worked on the movie starring Chris Hemsworth, said the same thing and even showed early sketches of Cross as Satan.

Thor: Love and Thunder is without a doubt the most popular thing in the world right now. It is the fourth movie in the God Of Thunder series and stars Chris Hemsworth. People were excited to see a Thor movie on its own after a long time, but they were also interested in seeing the new characters. As Gorr, The God Butcher, Zeus, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe made their first appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Miles posted pictures of the concept art on Instagram. Russell Crowe’s role as Zeus in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is like a cameo that sets the tone for the rest of the Thor movies. But Miles Teves says that the actor was even thought to be Satan. In his post, he showed the art of the actor as Satan holding a human foot that had been cut off.

He wrote, “I was told by the good folks at Odd Studio down in Australia who commissioned this art that Russell Crowe might be having a comedic cameo as Satan in the new ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’. It didn’t work out that way. Hopefully, it wasn’t because he saw my drawings. Though I’d understand.“

Sharing another colored photo, he said, “Another shot of old Russ as the Devil for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’. The folks at Odd Studio told me to depict him at his current weight due to his character being humorously debauched. Naturally, I would have modeled for this drawing myself were my current physique not so rippling and sveldt.“

