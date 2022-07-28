Russo Brothers chose Regé-Jean Page to play James Bond

Russo Brothers have their pick for the next James Bond, and it’s Regé-Jean Page.

Russo Brothers have their pick for the next James Bond, and it’s Regé-Jean Page.

The Gray Man star is being considered for the role of 007.

No official announcement has been made, but a number of candidates are in the running.

Advertisement

Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame, have their own pick for the next James Bond, and it’s none other than their own star, Regé-Jean Page. There has been much speculation over the future 007 actor.

Also Read James Bond will take 2 more years for being reinvented James Bond won't be making a comeback to the big screen for...

Since 2021’s No Time to Die, when Daniel Craig’s time as a British superspy came to an end, the search for a suitable replacement has been underway. It was a fantastic conclusion to one of the best Bond films ever. Before, the producers had said they would start looking for the next actor in 2022.

Despite the fact that no official announcement has been made, a number of candidates are in the running. This features actors such as Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and Idris Elba, among others. Now, Joe and Anthony Russo have their own candidate for the next James Bond, and it’s Regé-Jean Page from the film Man.

Regé-Jean Page, who just appeared in The Gray Man by the Russo Brothers, is already being considered for the role of the next James Bond. While promoting their film with the media, Joe and Anthony were asked about the Page-007 rumors.

“He’s fantastic. They said, “He has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body.” “We would watch him do anything—I mean, we’d watch him read the phonebook!” Joe Russo remarked, “[He’s a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm.” Anthony added.

Advertisement

Regé-Jean Page portrays CIA director Denny Carmichael in the latest film by the Russo Brothers. This assists us in imagining the actor as the next James Bond. Now, only time will tell if Page will become 007 or not.

Also Read Ana de Armas discusses female James Bond Ana de Armas doesn't think that James Bond should be a woman....