Russo Brothers team up with Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani

Russo Brothers criticise Disney over Scarlett Johansson’s treatment
Marvel filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo expressed their displeasure with Disney's handling...
Russo Brothers, the brother filmmaking team, are now on a promotional tour in India for their latest film, “The Gray Man,” which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Ana de Armas.
The two spoke with Farhan Akhtar, a multifaceted artist, and Ritesh Sidhwani, his business partner, on Friday at a media event.
One of the siblings, Anthony Russo, indicated that they are in preliminary discussions with Farhan and Ritesh-owned Excel Entertainment.
“We love what the two gentlemen (Farhan and Ritesh) have been doing with content in India; they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories. Although such things take time to materialize, we are definitely talking with them with regard to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that it’s an exchange of ideas at this stage, “Anthony stated to the media.
Excel Entertainment was founded by Farhan and Ritesh after the former’s directorial debut, “Dil Chahta Hai,” was released. While Ritesh, Farhan’s childhood pal, comes from a business family, Farhan, the son of renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, has always had a natural passion for movies.
Together, the two have produced several movies, including “Don,” “Lakshya,” and “Don 2.” With projects like “Mirzapur” and their multilingual smash “KGF,” the two, who were previously known to focus only on urban storylines, have expanded into the hinterland. The first half of “KGF,” whose pan-Indian release opened a new market and led to an even more lucrative second part.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.