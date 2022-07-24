Russo Brothers want to produce SS Rajamouli film

Russo Brothers want to produce a movie with SS Rajamouli.

The Baahubali director’s reputation has been elevated after the success of RRR.

The Russo Brothers are impressed with Dhanush’s professionalism and hope to work with him again.

Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo, are trying to promote their business in India. The team is doing its best to generate buzz for the series “The Gray Man,” which debuted Tuesday. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Ana De Armas have pivotal parts in the film. During their interaction with the media, the pair praised RRR and expressed their willingness to collaborate with SS Rajamouli.

RRR, which was released in March, is once again making news as foreign filmmakers and critics praise Rajamouli’s genius and vision. While the box office results were already impressive, these glowing reviews have elevated the Baahubali director’s reputation to a new level.

Recently, at the Mumbai screening of The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers were asked who Indian director they would like to work with. Joe responded, “I love RRR and I would love to produce a movie with SS Rajamouli.” We wouldn’t be surprised if the trio delivered a ‘Baahubali x Avengers’-style explosion at the box office, given the magnitude of the statement.

Both brothers and SS Rajamouli are both renowned for breaking box office records. While the Russo Brothers have earned $2 billion with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Rajamouli has earned over $1 billion with Baahubali 2 and RRR. So it is natural to be enthusiastic about their collaboration!

They both are impressed with Dhanush’s professionalism and expressed their wish to collaborate with him again. Their statement continues, “Being here in India has let us see first-hand how much entertainment is thriving here. We are extremely thrilled to have brought The Gray Man to life with Netflix and for people all over the world to enjoy the film and see Dhanush in action. He is a consummate professional we deeply admire and respect, and we truly hope for more opportunities to work together again.”

