Edition: English
Ryan Gosling wishes to play Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling After rejecting rumours of playing Nova, lately expressed interest in playing Ghost Rider. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, looks on board. The Marvel CCO gave his permission following Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

“Kevin Feige said, “If Ryan wants to play Ghost Rider… Ryan’s terrific. I want him in the MCU.” Kevin joked about the press attention. “He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and he gets more coverage than major blockbusters coming out that weekend, it’s crazy,” said a source.

Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider? Do you have another Marvel hero for Ryan Gosling?

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie (Barbie), America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon feature in Barbie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s romantic comedy will be released on July 21, 2023.

